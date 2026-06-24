Suspect faces multiple charges after shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in Royal Palm Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Royal Palm Beach man has been charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder following a shooting Tuesday that left one person dead and three others hospitalized.

Thomas Faferko-Schmedes was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail after the investigation revealed four people were shot in the 4600 block of Coconut Boulevard, not three as initially reported.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a shooting. When they arrived, one male victim was found inside the residence where the shooting occurred. Two other victims — a male and female — attempted to flee in a vehicle but crashed a short distance away. A fourth victim, a female, fled on foot along Coconut Boulevard and was initially helped by a nearby resident.

All four victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment. One male victim has since died from his injuries. Two victims remain in serious condition, while the fourth victim, a female, is listed in stable condition.

Deputies said the suspect was known to the victims and was detained at the scene. There was no immediate threat to the public.

Faferko-Schmedes is scheduled to appear for first appearance this morning. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.