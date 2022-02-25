Watch
Missing Royal Palm Beach boy found safe, officials say

Last seen in the 100 block of Jay Court
Posted at 10:10 PM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 22:27:02-05

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — UPDATE: According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Sterling Sheets has been located.

EARLIER STORY:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Royal Palm Beach boy.

Sterling Sheets, 11, was last seen Thursday at approximately 5:10 p.m. in the 100 block of Jay Court.

Officials said Sterling was wearing a khaki hoodie, black pants and white Jordan sneakers.

He is approximately 5-feet tall, weighing 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Sterling Sheets' whereabouts is asked to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400.

