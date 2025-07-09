Royal Palm Beach mother of 4 needs help after losing home in July 4th fire

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — What began as a day of celebration quickly turned into one of heartbreak for a Royal Palm Beach mother of four.

Shea Moore and her children had just celebrated the Fourth of July when their lives were turned upside down by smoke and fire. Moore's home—where she'd raised her children for the past seven years—is now unlivable due to an electrical fire.

At first glance of the home, everything looks fine, the walls are still up. The windows are still there. But once you step inside, it's a whole different story. Moore recalled the night starting with a text.

"My son texted the group chat and said, 'What's wrong with the AC?'" she said.

Moore didn't think much of it as the air conditioning unit had just been replaced. However, she said something stirred her from sleep that night.

"The Lord told me to get up—and the house was filled with smoke," Moore said.

She woke up to a nightmare. By the time firefighters arrived, the smoke had already done its damage. Water and flames had taken care of the rest.

"They had saws and all types of things… carving out the roof, and they had the water, and all I see is smoke coming from the roof," Moore said.

Inside, Moore showed WPTV the damage—blackened ceilings, dripping insulation, and the scattered remains of a life built over nearly a decade.

"This is it..." she said quietly, pausing to catch her breath. "This is it."

Moore works full-time in healthcare and is also a full-time student studying to become a registered nurse—all while raising four children on her own. Now, the caretaker has become the one in need of care.

"So we were in the Royal Inn... and now we're living out of the car," she shared.

The Red Cross has helped provide temporary housing, but resources are quickly running out. Moore is now left searching for longer-term support as she juggles work, school, and the emotional toll of losing everything.

Despite the loss, Moore remains anchored by her faith—and hopes her story can inspire compassion.

"Look what's going on in Texas, so many people are going through a lot of stuff right now," she said. "But just a simple gesture, you know—like, 'How are you doing?' or 'I can only imagine'... something."

Her children, she said, are pushing through. And she's doing all she can to stay strong for them.

"I have to trust God to bless other people, so that God can bless me," Moore said. "Because that's how He does it. So it has to be God that I got to lean on."

As Moore works to rebuild, friends have launched a GoFundMe to support her and her children. She hopes her testimony will not only help her family—but be a reminder that even in the ashes, faith can carry you forward.

To help Moore and her family, click here.