Royal Palm Beach man wins $1 million after playing Gold Rush Legacy scratch-off game

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County man hit the jackpot when he turned $20 into $1 million.

Florida Lottery officials said Thursday that Vaughn Conlin, 41, of Royal Palm Beach, claimed a $1 million prize after playing the GOLD RUSH LEGACY scratch-off game.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Conlin bought his winning ticket from a 7-Eleven store located at 10025 Belvedere Road in Royal Palm Beach. The retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.97. However, the chances of winning $1 million are 1-in-3,008,565.