Royal Palm Beach 3v3 tournament welcomes top young soccer stars

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — As the whistle sounded on field three at the 3v3 Live Soccer Tour at Seminole Palms in Royal Palm Beach, the teams took a moment to reflect.

Cameron Ayerbe, a Coerfontaine Football Club center and midfielder, is excited to be a part of the one-of-a-kind tournament.

“I think it’s easier because it’s smaller, and I don’t waste that much energy,” Ayerbe said.

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Royal Palm 3v3 tournament welcomes the top young soccer stars

Teammate Nomar Perez is also happy to be part of the experience.

“It’s cooler because it’s smaller and we get to dribble a lot," Perez said. It’s kind of easier because we get like more chances to get shots at the goal because they’re is no goalies."

No goalies, no problem— it just means more offense, and that’s exactly what was on full display at the Florida Sports League Soccer Series 3v3 Live.

This fast-paced 3-on-3 soccer tournament features an elite, competitive, and developmental setting for all players, while guaranteeing a minimum of four games, and the top three teams in each division receive custom medals.

Once competition is done, the top performers earn points toward their national rankings and can qualify for Regional Championships and the 3v3 Live National Championship.

The event was held at Seminole Palms Park in Royal Palm, welcoming teams from across Florida and offering a unique experience for each young soccer star.

“It’s very exciting to be out here with my teammates, it’s great to be a part of this tournament,” said Daniel Kashouty, a Jupiter FC center and midfielder.

“It’s really nice, I love it here, and the fact that we get to play 3v3 all these touches, passing, it’s just so satisfying,” said Parker Ceruti, a fellow Jupiter FC left winger.

