PBSO: Woman in custody after deputy-involed shooting, another officer hit by U-Haul

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people are in custody after a deputy-involved shooting that also involved a deputy hit by a U-Haul truck and chase with Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office personnel early Sunday morning.

Shortly before 4 a.m., deputies handled a traffic stop on a stolen U-Haul truck in the 200 block of Parkwood Drive, PBSO said. An adult male was arrested.

Jasmine Roby/WPTV UHaul with bullet holes is being processed outside home on Persimmon Boulevard in Roytal Palm Beach on Feb. 19, 2023.





While deputies were with the suspect, a female passenger slid into the driver's seat and fled the scene, PBSO said.

Shortly before 5 a.m., the stolen pickup truck was located at the Royal Inn Hotel at 675 Royal Palm Beach Blvd.

As deputies were trying to make contact with the female, she fled the area and drove toward the deputy, striking him with the vehicle. The deputy discharged his firearm.

Jasmine Roby/WPTV Crime scene unit outside home on Persimmon Boulevard in Royal Palm Beach.



The female fled the scene, driving north on Royal Palm Beach Blvd where she crashed into the fence of a home on Persimmon Boulevard and Royal Palm Beach Boulevard.

The female exited the vehicle and ran toward the back of the residence. Deputies gave chase and she was quickly apprehended. The female suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to a local hospital where she was treated and will be transported to the county's jail.

According to PBSO, she has outstanding out-of-state warrants.

The deputy was treated on scene for minor injuries.

The deputy-involved shooting is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, PBSO Violent Crimes detectives and the State Attorney’s Office investigators are investigating this Deputy Involved Shooting.

WPTV journalists Briana Nespral and Jasmine Roby were at both scenes early in the morning

At the scene where the chase ended, homeowner Carlos Avalos told WPTV abut the ordeal.

He said he woke up to a pickup crashing into his fence before 5 a.m.

Briana Nesprel/WPTV Carlos Avalos, a homeowner where chase involving PBSO ended on Feb. 19, 2023 at 5500 block of Royal Palm Beach Boulevard.



"I heard the bang," Avalos said. "I didn’t think much of it and then I heard the footsteps and the screaming of the police officers through my windows. That was the part that woke me up.

"It’s awakening that you don’t want to have. You hear people screaming for help. You look outside and your house is surrounded by cops. It’s scary."

Albert Pantaleon, a guest at the Royal Inn, also woke up to the an incident.

“It was like 4:30 this morning and there were like six gunshots," Pantaleon told WPTV. "Within 5 minutes or so, I heard the police sirens.”

At the hotel, multiple people said they didn't have water after a vehicle ran over a line. Palm Beach County Water Utilities was on the scene.

