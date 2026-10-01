Parents seek water safety lessons as Florida faces rising child drowning deaths

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — According to the Florida Department of Children and Families, Florida is on pace to set a record for child drowning deaths. Drowning remains the leading cause of unintentional death for children ages 1 to 4.

At the Infant Swimming Resource Swim School in Royal Palm Beach, instructors are teaching young children lifesaving skills that could make a difference in an emergency.

WATCH BELOW: Parents seek water safety lessons with rising child drowning deaths

Royal Palm Beach swim school teaching children skills that could save their lives

"If your child falls into the water, they have one shot to roll and float to save themselves," said certified Infant Swimming Resource instructor Toni Ann Capanelli.

For some children, learning those skills begins at a very young age. One 6-month-old recently experienced his first day of lessons. Instructors say it's normal for toddlers to cry as they adjust to being in the water.

"There is no discrimination. Any child can learn how to do this," Capanelli said.

The Infant Swimming Resource program focuses on teaching children what instructors describe as survival skills. If a child unexpectedly enters the water, they are trained to roll onto their back, float, breathe and wait for help.

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The training typically takes six to eight weeks to complete, but instructors say the lessons do not end there. As children grow, their skills need adjustment and reinforcement through ongoing maintenance sessions.

"As their body grows, we need to adjust their roll and float," Capanelli said. "We set them up for a once-a-month maintenance lesson."

For parents Shawn and Jill Kahn, enrolling their 14-month-old child in swim lessons was an easy choice.

"We are always fishing and boating and always by pools," one parent said. "It's really important that he learns how to swim, but I never learned how to swim."

Cost can sometimes be a barrier for families, but instructors say financial assistance is available.

"ISR offers its own scholarships for families who need financial aid, and there are government programs," Capanelli said.

For Capanelli, every child drowning serves as a reminder of why water safety education is so important.

"Drowning is preventable," she said. "I just wish that people understood how important it is to get your child's survival lessons, especially here in South Florida."

Instructors also recommend brightly colored or neon swimwear for children, saying those colors can make it easier to spot a child in the water. They also remind parents that supervision is key.

