Toddler graduates from swim school months after nearly drowning at Easter family gathering

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County 3-year-old is celebrating a major milestone — graduating from swimming lessons — just months after drowning in a pool.

WPTV reporter Christy Waite was there for the big moment and watched as Lennox showed off her new life-saving swimming skills.

WATCH BELOW: Toddler graduates from swim school months after near-drowning

3-year-old graduates from swim school months after nearly drowning in a pool

Lennox was found unconscious and floating in a pool during a family Easter Sunday gathering earlier this year. Her mom, Chrissy, jumped into action and used her past training to perform CPR.

"There was water coming out of her ears, nose, mouth; it was awful," Chrissy said.

Lennox spent weeks in the hospital in critical condition. Cristel Calderon was one of the nurses who helped save her life, and she says it's a day she will never forget.

"We didn't know if she was going to make it," Calderon said.

Once Lennox recovered, her mom enrolled her in lessons at the Infant Swimming Resource Swim School in Royal Palm Beach. On Friday, Lennox graduated — and Calderon was there to witness it.

"To be invited to something like a swim lesson graduation is incredible," Calderon said.

Lennox's swim instructor helped make the water fun again and bring some peace of mind to her parents. Certified infant swimming resource instructor Toni Ann Capanelli said Lennox's loves to swim!

"She tells everyone, I am not a fish; I am mermaid, I am like yes, yes you are!" Capanelli said.

For Chrissy, watching her daughter reach this milestone is everything.

"She is my miracle. She really is. Today means so much to us because now when she gets into the pool she can save herself," Chrissy said.

Officials say 119 children in Florida died as a result of drowning last year. Lennox's family hopes their story will encourage other parents to enroll their kids in swimming lessons and learn how to do CPR before tragedy strikes.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.