Palm Beach County flooding swamps wildlife sanctuary and homes, leaving thousands in damages

Widespread flooding swamped parts of western Palm Beach County on Thursday, inundating a local wildlife sanctuary in Royal Palm Beach and leaving residents questioning the local drainage authority’s response after nearly nine inches of rain saturated the area.

The Palm Beach Wildlife Conservation group is facing what its owner estimates to be tens of thousands of dollars in damages. Meanwhile, neighboring homeowners reported their properties were flooding from an overflowing canal, and their calls to the Indian Trail Improvement District went unanswered.

The district cited an "unusually high volume of calls" and said crews were working to manage the water levels.

WATCH: Flooding damages wildlife sanctuary

The Acreage flooding swamps wildlife sanctuary, homes; thousands in damages

‘A major setback’ for wildlife Group

At the Palm Beach Wildlife Conservation group in Royal Palm Beach, part-owner Mario Lequerique was moving tortoises and other exotic animals to higher ground. The facility, established four years ago, is being rebranded to offer animal interactions for children with autism, and was covered in floodwater.

"This should be about three feet over the water, and now it’s about a foot under the water," Lequerique told WPTV, pointing to a submerged section of his property.

He said the flooding has ruined essential equipment, including pumps and refrigerators.

"We’ve had mishap with a lot of tools, pumps, some equipment, refrigeration," Lequerique said. "I would put it between $20-30 thousand dollars."

The cleanup is expected to take weeks, posing a significant challenge to the group's planned grand opening.

"Right now, this is gonna be a major setback," he added.

Residents frustrated by flooding, lack of response

Nearby, the Duprey family watched as water from an overflowing canal crept into their yard.

"The canal overflowed and the canal is coming right into our yard and there’s nothing we can do about it," said Debby Duprey.

Her husband, Rick Duprey, expressed frustration after his calls to the Indian Trail Improvement District were not returned.

"You call them and you call them and you call them and at least they could’ve returned the call, and they didn’t even do that," he said. "I keep telling them, it's overflowing, my house is going to flood."

Improvement district cites intense rainfall

In a statement to WPTV, the Indian Trail Improvement District acknowledged the flooding and residents' concerns. The agency reported that nearly nine inches of rain fell in 24 hours, a significant amount in a short period.

Read the full state below:

“Prior to and throughout the storm, the District maintained its canal system to provide available capacity for stormwater. However, during periods of intense rainfall, water can enter the drainage system faster than it can be moved through and discharged. Even after the rain subsides, the system requires time to move that volume of water through swales, canals and ultimately out of the community. District crews have been working throughout the day monitoring canals and water levels, operating pumps, checking drainage conditions and responding to areas experiencing flooding. We are continuing that work as water moves through the system.

We also understand the frustration regarding the delay in returning the organization's call. The District office received an unusually high volume of calls related to today's storm and flooding conditions. Staff responded as quickly as possible, and contact was made later in the day. We recognize that when someone is dealing with flooding, waiting for a response can be frustrating, and we appreciate their patience during an exceptionally busy response period.

The District will continue monitoring conditions and working to move water through the system as safely and efficiently as possible.”

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