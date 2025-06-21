Off-duty officer killed in motorcycle crash

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — An off-duty law enforcement officer was killed Saturday after a motorcycle crash.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Alexi Breiner's motorcycle went out-of-control on State Route 80, just west of Lamstein Lane.

It happened early Saturday morning just before 5:30 a.m.

According to a police report, Breiner was traveling at a high speed when his motorcycle entered into a high speed wobble.

The motorcycle continued traveling for another 1,000 feet before overturning and hitting the center median curb.

Breiner was ejected from the motorcycle and his motorcycle then started tumbling before hitting a tree, colliding into two pieces.

Breiner was pronounced dead at the scene.

