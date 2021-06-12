Man shot and killed inside his vehicle in Royal Palm Beach

A man was shot and killed inside his vehicle Friday night in Royal Palm Beach.

At 11:19 p.m. deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle that struck a guard rail in the 9200 block of Belvedere Road.

Upon arrival, deputies located a man who was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound inside the vehicle.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Division are investigating the death as a homicide.

No motive or suspect information is known at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed a shooting near the 9200 block of Belvedere Road on Friday, June 11, 2021 between 11:00 p.m. and 11:20 p.m. is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.