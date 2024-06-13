'I've got something to share': Home Depot gift to elementary comes with personal touch

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A small army of employees from Home Depot spent some time and money giving Cypress Trails Elementary School in Royal Palm Beach a facelift. For one of the workers, it is a full circle moment.

"I went to school as an elementary student here through the fifth grade. It brings back memories every time you come here," said Rose Guiarrusso, a manager at Home Depot, who was instrumental in pulling off the beautification project.

Tiffany Clodfelter, another former Cypress Trials student, got Home Depot on board. She and her family joined with other families this week to help with the manual labor. She said seeing the some of the kids reactions is priceless.

"It's awesome and seeing their little face when they pass through, it's exciting," Clodfelter said.

Cypress Trails Principal Bruce Saulter said the new spruced up areas will create educational opportunities for students when they return from summer break.

"A great part of this is going to be that as we move forward, there's going to be an opportunity for students to take care of these areas," Saulter said. "We're building watering stations for the butterfly gardens."

Home Depot donated nearly 15,000 worth of supplies to fix up the landscaping, re-do the butterfly garden and give some areas a fresh coat of paint.