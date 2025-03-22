ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Over 100 disc golfers congregated at Commons Park in Royal Palm Beach at the 3rd Annual Unified Veterans Disc Golf tournament.

The tournament honors military members while they compete for cash prizes while playing disc golf, and has been growing in popularity over the past three years.

"Our mission is to help veterans navigate the obstacles of reintegration," Unified Veterans Disc Golf Tournament, Jake Hampu, said. "We do that through community service projects and adventure activities."

Disc golf is similar to regular golf, but players throw a disc at the basket instead of using golf clubs and a ball.

Hundreds of disc golfers gather in Royal Palm Beach to support military veterans

Cary Rentner and Chris Prater are disc golf partners. They've never served in the military but think participating in the tournament is the perfect way to thank those who serve.

"It's always a good time when you come out to Palm Beach to get an opportunity to play," Rentner said. "We got to play with the veterans today and represent disc golf."

Fun and support perfectly describe the day had by Ben Goldman, who finished the day two under.

"It's a lazy man's sport, for sure, but the truth is my dad loves disc golf," Goldman said. "He's been playing for over a decade. I wanted to find a way to spend more time with him, so I played over and over until I liked it."