Former coworker, friend remembers Dunkin' employee killed in Southern Boulevard crash

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Loved ones are remembering a 30-year-old man from Fort Pierce who died in a crash Thursday morning at the intersection of Southern and Forest Hill boulevards.

His friend and former coworker Brittany Buscen said, above all else, that the victim, Kyle Dougherty was a loving husband and father.

"He was just so excited to start his life, his future with his wife and his baby girl, and that was his pride and joy, and that's all he wanted," Buscen said. "That's all he talked about."

Dougherty was on his way to work the morning of the crash, according to Buscen.

WPTV Brittany Buscen describes the heartbreak of losing her friend in the wreck.

"This is a crazy tragedy," she said. "His coworkers were waiting for him at work, calling his phone, calling his phone and the next thing you know they hear an accident."

She told WPTV that Dougherty had worked at the Dunkin' located on Forest Hill Boulevard in Wellington since it opened more than a decade ago.

"None of us can process it. We can't wrap our heads around it. They actually shut down Dunkin' Donuts yesterday because of it," Buscen said. "He was 30 years old. He still had a whole long life ahead of him."

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Dougherty was making a left turn when a semi hit the passenger's side of his vehicle.

WPTV A Fort Pierce man was killed in a crash at the intersection of Forest Hill Boulevard and Southern Boulevard on April 13, 2023.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help his family.

Buscen said that something needs to be done at that intersection.

"I personally got into an accident right there where he got into an accident," she said. "It's just a really bad area. Something needs to be done right there. There's been too many accidents in that area. Too many fatalities."

The driver of the semi involved in the crash was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating the wreck.