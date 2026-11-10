ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A fire heavily damaged India Grill and Bar in Royal Palm Beach, but firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to neighboring businesses, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Crews responded to reports of a commercial fire on Royal Palm Beach Boulevard, just north of Southern Boulevard.

Watch video of the fire:

Fire heavily damages India Grill and Bar in Royal Palm Beach

When firefighters arrived, they found the restaurant heavily involved in flames. PBCFR said a large fire was visible from the front of the building, while thick, dark smoke billowed from the rear.

Firefighters prevent flames from spreading

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

“An aggressive attack prevented the fire from going to neighboring businesses or running along the overhead space,” Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said in a statement.

Adjacent businesses experienced some smoke intrusion, according to PBCFR, but no injuries were reported.

India Grill and Bar sustained considerable fire damage.

Cause remains under investigation

PBCFR fire investigators remained at the scene throughout the night as they worked to determine where and how the fire started.

“The fire remains under investigation,” Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.