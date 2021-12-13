Watch
NewsRegion C Palm Beach CountyRoyal Palm Beach

Actions

Elderly woman hit by vehicle in Hobby Lobby parking lot in Royal Palm Beach

Victim taken to hospital
items.[0].videoTitle
An elderly woman was injured after she was struck by a vehicle in a Royal Palm Beach parking lot Monday morning, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Elderly woman hit in parking lot of Royal Palm Beach Hobby Lobby, Dec. 13, 2021
Posted at 11:35 AM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 12:19:24-05

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — An elderly woman was injured after she was struck by a vehicle in a Royal Palm Beach parking lot Monday morning, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a Hobby Lobby store located in the 500 block of State Road 7.

Elderly woman hit in parking lot of Royal Palm Beach Hobby Lobby, Dec. 13, 2021
An elderly woman was hit in the parking lot of a Royal Palm Beach Hobby Lobby on Dec. 13, 2021.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene just after 11 a.m.

Aerial video showed a white truck was surrounded by crime scene tape while deputies investigated.

MORE: Woman struck by vehicle in Boynton Beach, thrown 36 feet

Officials said the elderly woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment but her condition has not been released.

It is unclear if the driver will be charged.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.