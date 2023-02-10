Royal Palm Beach man faces charges of elderly abuse, neglect

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Royal Palm Beach man named Chris Gisonni is facing multiple charges accused of elderly neglect and abuse.

This following week, a welfare check was called over safety concerns for an 82-year-old woman.

Alex Rodriguez has lived in the neighborhood for a year and a half, across the street from 50-year-old Gisonni.

“He used to have his personal business outside the house, and he might have a temper,” said Rodriguez. “The more you get to know people you can start feeling a little better as who is around you, but at the same time there are the ones you wonder who they are.”

PBSO says that Gisonni was confrontational and, at times, dragged the 82-year-old woman in front of the window.

Deputies were able to sneak inside and make the arrest.

"Yeah, it’s surreal; it’s the first time that I run into this kind of situation this close," said Rodriguez.

Deputies say the woman was extremely emaciated, had high blood pressure, and appeared to be suffering from dementia.

Deputies say she also had bruises from the incident and appeared extremely confused and upset.

A 91-year-old man who lived in the house was recently hospitalized with a brain bleed.

The inside of the home was damaged, with nearly no food, two loaded guns, and mold on a recliner PBSO says was used by one of the seniors.

"We get calls involving elderly abuse daily," said Joe Landy, a lawyer/partner with Lesser Lesser Landy & Smith PLLC that deals with elderly abuse.

Landy says 1 in 10 elders are subject to abuse every year, and 60% is due to neglect and abuse of family members.

“It was obviously chilling; it was obviously tragic, but you’re obviously also dealing with someone who was very sick, a very twisted and mentally ill individual."

Landy says the top forms of elder abuse he sees in Palm Beach County are neglect and physical and emotional abuse.

"Unfortunately for them, they're going to be the most vulnerable aspect of our entire population," said Landy. "So when you're dealing with it occurring in private homes, be on the lookout, be aware of your neighbors. If you don't see them, check in on them."

Gisonni is on a $121,000 bond; his next hearing is March 6.