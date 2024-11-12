William T. Dwyer High School alumnus Xavier Scott named Thorpe semifinalist

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — For Xavier Scott, growing up he wanted to be like his older brother.

"He had all the ability and all the talent growing up," said Scott, a University of Illinois defensive back.

That meant competing in both football and basketball.

"I was always good. Everyone always knew me around the parks," said Scott.

The Riviera Beach native ultimately shined at Dwyer High School.

"I saw how he moved on the basketball court. I knew that he could translate that onto the football field," said Mackinley Rolle, the former head football coach at Dwyer High school, he convinced Scott to take his talents to the football team.

"I balled out that year, and it was only six games. I did a lot in those six games, and it kind of got me on the map,” said Scott.

But it wasn't until University of Illinois football coach saw him on the basketball court, that Scott found his college home.

"Saw his explosiveness and ability to change directions very coachable," said University of Illinois Football Coach Bret Bielema.

Scott committed to University of Illinois.

"His first career start was in the Big House against Michigan and two highly ranked teams, and he went in and just played his tail off," Bielema said. "He's been on an upward trend since then."

The upward trend is correct.

Scott was recently named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, the top honor for a college defensive back.

"I'm not gone lie," said Scott. "I was kind of confused and shocked about it."

NFL teams and mock draft boards have taken a notice.

While Scott is draft-eligible at the end of the season, he said his focus is this season.

"It's kind of behind me being a semifinalist. I don't even care about it anymore. I'm just trying to close out on this November strong and hopefully go to a great bowl game," said Scott.

The team at WPTV wishes you the best of Luck Xay.