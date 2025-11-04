RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach city leaders and police are cracking down on bike safety after a teen lost his life in a mini bike crash Saturday afternoon.

We first told you about the incident over the weekend, which took the life of Douglas Lundy, 16, and left Joell Banks, 17, injured.

'WE NEED A LOT OF HELP': Riviera Beach police call for change after fatal teen mini-bike crash

“Losing a child in any community across the country is devastating, but losing one right here at home is absolutely just gut-wrenching,” said Mayor Douglas Lawson.

WPTV’s Zitlali Solache spoke with police chief Michael Coleman. He said this is a call to action since the mini-bike was being used illegally and without helmets.

“The ultimate thing that we don’t want to happen is what happened this past Saturday,’ said Chief Coleman. “I think the people throughout Palm Beach County need to understand these are not street-legal devices. A lot of these devices should not be on the roadway.”

Chief Coleman said even officers struggle to enforce the law at times.

“Coming here, I saw two kids on a motorbike, operating on the roadway way and you try to stop them and tell them to stop and they don’t stop,” said Chief Coleman.

Chief Coleman is calling for support ahead of the holiday season, when e-bikes and other devices are gifted.

“We need a lot of help throughout the community, a lot of education, schools, parents, churches, to let people know that this is a dangerous situation that we’re in,” said Chief Coleman.

Mayor Lawson said the city is working on drafting an ordinance to regulate e-bikes, scooters and other devices and riders can face possible penalties if rules are not followed.

“These devices are very dangerous. Like anything else, it was created for good, and without the proper training, it can be tragic,” said Chief Coleman.

Mayor Lawson said the city will hold a town hall on November 15th to discuss bike safety.