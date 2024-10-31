WATER CONTAMINATION: City to change water sampling policy after investigation into fabricating reports

The city of Riviera Beach said it plans on changing the way it collects water samples after WPTV uncovered records showing the Florida Department of Health, Palm Beach County, is investigating the city’s utility for fabricating water quality tests.

Documents show the city’s special utility district removed tests showing water contamination from certain wells, then put those same wells back into service for the city’s distribution system. If found guilty, taxpayers could end up paying fines to the state.

Riviera Beach Riviera Beach’s Special Utility District under investigation, documents show Ethan Stein

It’s the third investigation WPTV’s Ethan Stein uncovered showing problems with the utility’s sampling process for water quality issues. The utility district paid a fine for about $80,000 due to its response to a water contamination event in June 2023, where it waited seven months to notify the public about E. coli in the city’s drinking water. The district also faces potential fines for 189 other potential violations of state and/or federal law related to water quality and testing.

The city also promoted its use of third-party companies to fix issues within the utility. This includes the city contracting with US Water to help operate the city’s water treatment plant along with Global Tech to repair wells. Contracts WPTV reviewed show the city is spending more than $5 million for those services.

Officials said the city is also working with iWater to assess the operational status of utility systems by verifying and operating valves, hydrants, manholes and inlets to ensure they are functioning properly. WPTV doesn’t know the amount iWater is making from providing these services as of publication.

Officials also said they are offering additional staff training opportunities.