'Trying to save someone's life:' Coast Guard holding open house

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet is holding an open house Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There is no cost of entry.

The base at 3300 Lakeshore Drive in Riviera Beach is where 40 active-duty Coast Guard members serve with reservists and auxiliary members.

At the open house, Coast Guard members will show you how their boats operate and how they work with local law enforcement like the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

They’ll also showcase their expertise in water search and rescue missions.

"The Coast Guard's main mission is search and rescue. So if you see a boat, see a helo, give a wave we're out there either training to save someone lives, actively out there trying to save someone’s life or protecting the nations border," said Coast Guard Petty Officer John Gruter.

Coast Guard Lake Worth Inlet Station Commanding Officer Rick Seymour said bring an official form of identification, like a driver’s license, if you plan to attend the open house.