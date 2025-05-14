TRAFFIC ALERT: Pedestrian struck by Brightline train in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The Riviera Beach Police Department is investigating a crash involving a Brightline train and a pedestrian at the intersection of Blue Heron Boulevard and President Barack Obama Highway.

RBPD has confirmed the incident includes a fatality.

This is an ongoing investigation, and first responders are at the scene. Rail traffic is stopped in both directions, and the intersection will be closed for several hours.

Expect delays in the area, and use alternate routes.

This is a developing story.