Emergency meeting in Riviera Beach over water contamination concerns

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach residents will get to sound off Wednesday during an emergency meeting about the problems with their drinking water.

The meeting will be at the Riviera Beach Marina Event Center, located at 190 East 13th Street, at 5 p.m.

For several months, WPTV has been tracking and holding those in charge accountable over fecal contamination in Riviera Beach’s drinking water.

The utility faces a fine worth about $80,000 due to its response after fecal bacteria got into people's drinking water in June.

WPTV was the first to report on the seven-month delay in January, ultimately leading to Utility Director Michael Low being fired on Wednesday.

Council member Doug Lawson told WPTV's chief investigative reporter Jamie Ostroff during a recent interview that "We're going to have an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss some of the wells in our community, next steps with the water plan, and then also the executive director who will be put in place."