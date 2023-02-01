Watch Now
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting outside convenience store in Riviera Beach

Raymond Omar Gerena Ortiz faces first-degree murder charge
Riviera Beach Police Department
Raymond Omar Gerena Ortiz taken into custody by Riviera Beach police on Feb. 1, 2023.
Posted at 12:25 PM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 12:25:02-05

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Police have arrested a gunman, they said, shot and killed a man in front of a convenience store in Riviera Beach.

Raymond Omar Gerena Ortiz was taken into custody at around 2 a.m. Wednesday following an extensive investigation, Riviera Beach Police said in a Facebook post.

Detectives said Gerena Ortiz is responsible for the fatal shooting that occurred Monday afternoon outside a convenience store at 3309 President Barack Obama Highway in Riviera Beach. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gerena Ortiz faces a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
