Man fatally shot outside convenience store in Riviera Beach

Victim died at scene, police say
Police said a man was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Riviera Beach.
Posted at 6:28 PM, Jan 30, 2023
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Police said a man was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Riviera Beach.

The shooting occurred shortly after 3 p.m. in the 3300 block of President Barack Obama Highway.

The incident occurred near the intersections of Avenue M and West 32nd Street outside of a convenience store.

The victim, whose name has not been released, died at the scene, according to police.

A witness told WPTV reporter Kamrel Eppinger that there was some type of disagreement between the gunman and victim, and one shot was fired.

