Man fatally shot outside convenience store in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Police said a man was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Riviera Beach.
The shooting occurred shortly after 3 p.m. in the 3300 block of President Barack Obama Highway.
The incident occurred near the intersections of Avenue M and West 32nd Street outside of a convenience store.
The victim, whose name has not been released, died at the scene, according to police.
A witness told WPTV reporter Kamrel Eppinger that there was some type of disagreement between the gunman and victim, and one shot was fired.
No arrests have been.