Suspect arrested in deadly shooting outside Sands Hotel on Singer Island

Lawrence Mitchell faces charge of second-degree murder
Police in Riviera Beach say a suspect was arrested Friday in connection with a deadly shooting outside of a Singer Island hotel earlier this week.
Lawrence Mitchell is taken into custody by Riviera Beach police on Feb. 17, 2023, in connection with a deadly shooting outside the Sands Hotel on Singer Island.
Posted at 8:58 PM, Feb 17, 2023
Lawrence Mitchell was arrested and faces a charge of second-degree murder.

The shooting occurred Tuesday night near the Sands Hotel, located in the 2400 block of Beach Court, just before 11 p.m.

The incident claimed the life of Troy Nichols Jr., who his girlfriend said was the father of her 7-month-old son.

Troy Nichols Jr., who was shot dead on Feb. 14, 2023 outside Sands Hotel on Singer Island, with girlfriend Laiken Smerdon and their son.
Troy Nichols Jr. is pictured here with girlfriend Laiken Smerdon and their son.

Nichols' girlfriend said her boyfriend was shot and killed after he left home to hang out with a friend.

Police said they conducted an extensive investigation and received numerous tips, which helped them develop probable cause for Mitchell's arrest.

The Riviera Beach Department said the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force, detectives with Strategic Investigations Division and the Crime Scene Unit helped in the investigation.

