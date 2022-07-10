Shark fishing tournament brings in 9 sharks

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A controversial shark fishing tournament took place Saturday in Palm Beach County.

The event intended to control the population of sharks but activists say killing the fish is not the answer.

It's called the Patrick Price Memorial Bull Shark Tournament with fishermen bringing in least 9 sharks, the largest was 397lbs.

"When somebody can put a bait in the water and have the first shark hooked up in 20 seconds, there's a lot out there," said Robert 'Fly' Navarro, a sport fisherman with the tournament.

Some 54 boats participated in the competition which has reeled in a lot of controversy since it's announcement.

"The protesters have threatened the organizer, they've posted up where his wife works, they've posted up where his kids go to school," said Navarro.

Navarro says his personal information is also circulating but despite the hostility the competition was underway.

"This is a 100% legal event, and we followed all the rules and regulations and by the number of boats that were stopped by FWC today it looks like all our fisherman followed all the rules and regulations," said Navarro.

Navarro says 100-125 sharks were caught and released while recording data for FAU harbor branch scientists.

To avoid any possible conflict, the tournament's location was confidential and weigh-in site was on private property, leaving people against the event to watch from afar.

"It just seems like people taking joy in blatant murder," said shark activist Amy Nichole. "They're taking one out right now, I'm seeing it hoisted out. It's dead, it has no use to these people anymore. They're going to high five each other and have a nice day."

A protest against the shark hunt took place at the Blue Heron Bridge as shark activists say they're reaching out to lawmakers to make sure that this tournament doesn't happen again.

"By them having this day of fun, they've inadvertently started an upswell of activists who maybe a week prior had no idea anything like this was happening and wasn't even on their radar," said Nichole.

Organizers of the tournament say all of the sharks harvested will be sent to a company that will use the fish to create shark repellent.