School lockdowns lifted after shooting report in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Report of a shooting in Riviera Beach on Thursday evening prompted a lockdown of two schools though there were no victims or witnesses, police said.

A detection device showed shots being fired in 1700 block of West 13th Street at 5:23 p.m., police spokeswoman Cherise Phillips told WPTV.

John F. Kennedy Middle School and Suncoast High School were placed on lockdown since both schools were in close proximity.

However, the lockdowns were already lifted a few hours later.

Two people ran in the direction of Suncoast according to information received, Phillip said.