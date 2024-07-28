Riviera Beach works to 'Stop the Violence' at community event

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A first-time community event in Riviera Beach was held Saturday to share stories about victims of gun violence and devise ways to prevent it.

After countless deaths from gun violence, the community is trying to spark change.

Among the victims was Carlos Edwards.

His aunt, Pamela Wolfork, spoke about the disbelief of losing him.

WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:

Riviera Beach event seeks solutions to gun violence

"We were just shocked," Wolfork said. "We were at the house and someone came and told us."

She said he was killed in March at age 42. To add to the pain, Edwards had just spoken at his mother's memorial service.

"It affected us very badly," added Wolfork.

She believes events like "Stop the Violence" are exactly what the community needs.

"Not only is it touching the adults, it's also touching the kids," Wolfork said. "It's giving the parents guidance to help the kids, to teach them about violence, to teach them about guns, to teach how to deal with violence."

Bishop Ronnie Green of "The Gate International Outreach Ministries" believes the problem is in the community when no one speaks up.

"The reason why gun violence is so popular is because the communities have accepted it, and they're being silent about it," Green said. "But if they see something and say something, it could make a difference."

A police officer and therapist who attended the event also stressed to the audience there are better ways to deal with mental health struggles than resorting to gun violence. It's a message that resonates with many families.

"I really want to see our young people pick up better tools for resolving matters rather than affecting families," Janice Ruff said.

It's a community desperate for change and working to make an impact.

"If it happens to someone that you know, then it's already at your back door," Ruff said.