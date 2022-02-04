Riviera Beach Utility Special District to begin water flushing program Monday

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The Riviera Beach Utility Special District will conduct a special water flushing program in order to improve the water distribution system in the city.

The flushing program will be performed in the area of Lone Pine neighborhood and north of 45th Street.

The program will initiate Monday, Feb. 7, and will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. every day, except Sunday for the next week.

Customers may notice cloudy water immediately following the flushing in their immediate area.

Customers are advised to run their cold tap water for a period to clear the cloudiness in these circumstances.

Further details can be found online at the city’s website as well as the notice provided to affected customers.

