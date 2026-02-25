Riviera Beach to break ground on landmark $280 million water treatment facility

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The city of Riviera Beach said it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new, state-of-the-art water treatment facility Wednesday afternoon.

The ceremony will be held at 2391 Avenue L at 3 p.m. The new $280 million facility is expected to provide clean, reliable water for residents, the city said.

The plant will be equipped with advanced purification technology, including five nanofiltration trains, five reverse osmosis trains, and ultrafiltration pre-treatment systems. An additional $120 million is estimated for the wells and operational components required to run the plant upon completion, making the total cost $400 million, according to the city.

The facility is designed for both current needs and future growth. It will initially process 14 million gallons of water daily, with the capacity to expand to 16 million gallons. Key features include a 5-million-gallon ground storage tank and five new high-service pumps to ensure efficient water distribution throughout the city. The project also includes the construction of an administrative building for operations and management staff, the city said.

“This state-of-the-art facility is not just an investment in infrastructure, but in the long-term health and prosperity of Riviera Beach," Utility Special District Director Joshua Niemann said in a news release. "We are committed to ensuring our residents have access to safe, reliable water for generations to come. This groundbreaking represents our shared dedication to a stronger, more resilient community.”

The city said the construction timeline projects substantial completion by February 2029, with final completion expected by mid-2030.