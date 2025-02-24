Riviera Beach starting construction on a new water treatment plant in 4 months

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The city of Riviera Beach said it will start building a new water treatment plant in June 2025, according to an appropriations project request submitted to the Florida House of Representatives.

The original start date for construction on the plant was more than three years ago, according to a sign at the site. The Riviera Beach Special Utilities District, which is controlled by Riviera Beach’s City Council, is also accused of more than 100 violations of state and federal law related to water quality during the delay in construction.

WATCH: A construction start date for new water treatment plant

There's a construction start date for Riviera Beach's new water treatment plant

Mary Braham, who first spoke with WPTV about yellow water coming from her tap in January 2024, said she’s hopeful the new water plant will fix the problems with the utility. She said she’s driven past the site of the new water plant and has been disappointed with the progress.

“When I pass that sign, tears come to me whether I’m here to see it or not,” Braham said. “But, I hope that it will be built, not just for Mrs. Braham. But, like I’ve always said, for my children.”

WPTV Mary Braham, who first spoke with WPTV about yellow water coming from her tap in January 2024, says she's been disappointed with the progress of the new plant.

City officials originally estimated the water treatment plant would cost about $150 million in 2021. However, officials now estimate the cost of the plant is around $400 million.

Braham said she believes the document showing a construction start date in less than four months will allow people to hold public officials accountable moving forward.

WATCH: A mockup of the new water treatment plant

Riviera Beach water treatment plant mockup

“If you put it in black and white here, that means you should have your perimeters and have everything set and in motion,” she said.

The city of Riviera Beach didn’t respond to our questions about the city’s confidence level that construction will start on June 2, 2025.