Riviera Beach students bringing awareness to child abuse prevention

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Two Riviera Beach students are decking out their school to bring awareness.

“So, we kind of came together obviously for a very good cause,” Alana Ferguson said.

Ferguson and Jordie Laure are chapter co-founders of Students Speak Up for Kids.

“They're an organization who advocates for students who suffer from child abuse,” Ferguson said.

Now, with several group members, the students are spending the day spreading their message.

“And we are bluing out the fences with solo cups and balloons to try and bring advocacy on our campus and the community for child abuse,” Ferguson said.

It doesn’t stop there.

“Through the donations that we are going to be making of the bags and blankets,” Laure said. “We are going to be donating them directly to Place of Hope in Palm Beach Gardens. So, that’s hopefully how we can have a direct impact on people.”

With students joining their mission from around the county Alana and Jordie are hoping this is just the beginning.

“I feel like by bringing awareness to the problem people can feel more comfortable speaking out because they understand that it’s wrong and that there’s a community of people their age and that have experiences dealing with it that can help them through it,” Ferguson said.

