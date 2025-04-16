Riviera Beach sees major drop in homelessness thanks to new police-led team approach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A bold new approach to homelessness in Riviera Beach is showing results—and fast.

The number of unsheltered individuals in the city has dropped by more than half in just one year, thanks to a collaborative initiative between law enforcement, health workers, and community partners.

According to Palm Beach County's 2025 Point-in-Time Count, the number of people experiencing homelessness in Riviera Beach fell from 236 in 2024 to just 107 this year.

The shift comes after Florida passed a new law prohibiting people from sleeping in public spaces. While many cities focused on enforcement, Riviera Beach police took a different approach.

"We knew we couldn't just arrest our way out of the problem," said Riviera Beach Police Maj. Nathan Gordon. "We had to do something outside of the box—by going out and meeting them in their element."

That mindset led to the creation of the Co-Response Model, an initiative that teams police officers with mental health professionals, doctors, and social workers. Instead of clearing camps or writing tickets, the team connects individuals to services, builds relationships, and gathers data to better serve the population.

"We started learning their birthdays, where they're from," Gordon said. "We've built that relationship with them. Now, they see us as family. Now, when they see us, they don't run."

On a recent tour of known homelessness hotspots, Gordon was recognized by name at nearly every stop—a sign that trust is taking root.

To manage their efforts, officers use a shared database to track cases, coordinate outreach, and follow up with individuals who need help.

The effort has also expanded beyond government agencies. Local faith leaders like Pastor Antwan Carter of Pleasant Heights Missionary Baptist Church are stepping in to help fill the gaps.

"We met a mom with three kids living in a car," Pastor Carter recalled. "We bought them pizza—anything we could do to help."

Gordon hopes the Riviera Beach model can be replicated in other communities across Florida.

"We just have to build that trust to let them know that genuinely we're here first, but how can we help you get over that hurdle," said Gordon.