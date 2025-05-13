Riviera Beach searching for developers for next phase of Marina Village project

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach is on the hunt for qualified developers to help "reimagine" 12 acres of waterfront property in its Marina District.

The city and the Riviera Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) are searching for developers to "design, finance, construct, operate and maintain" a mixed-use development as part of its delayed Marina Village project, which will feature dining and hotels, as well as retail and office development.

This project is adjacent to the City Marina and will build on Phase I of marina expansions, which includes an event center and park.

In a press release, the city states that this project aims to do the following:



Creating a mixed-use development featuring luxury restaurants, entertainment, and hospitality offerings.



Expanding public access to the waterfront and enhancing public spaces.



Generating economic opportunity, including job creation and business development.



Implementing a shared parking strategy to accommodate phased development.



Ensuring the destination is both locally authentic and broadly appealing.

The project to update Marina Village was announced in 2021, but has faced several setbacks and delays, as well as concerns from business owners.

The most recent setback came in November, when Margaritaville claimed developers sent a fraudulent letter to the city expressing interest in building a hotel.

The city laid out the following schedule for developers:

