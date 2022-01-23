Riviera Beach Police searching for gunman who fired at 2 people

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Police are looking for a shooter who fired on two people Saturday in Riviera Beach.

On Saturday, January 22, 2022, officers responded to 2601 Avenue H East in reference to the Shot Spotter system detecting 13 rounds had been fired.

Officers located 9mm casings in the roadway, but did not make contact with a victim.

While at the scene, an orange 2021 Kia Forte drove by.

Officers made contact with the driver.

Police say the pair were parked when an unknown person began shooting at them.

No one was struck in the shooting.

At this time, the victims do not know who the shooter is and why they were targeted.