Riviera Beach police officer receives valor and heroism award

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Congratulations are in order for a local officer with the Riviera Beach Police Department.

Detective Jemel Headings was recognized once again for his heroic actions following the deadly shooting of a state trooper.

Headings, who was off duty at the time, is credited with shooting Franklin Reed. Reed was the gunman who police said shot and killed 19-year veteran Florida Highway Patrolman, Joseph Bullock. The shooting happened back in February along I-95 near Palm City.

Headings was on his way to work and stopped at the scene when he saw Bullock on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators said more lives could've been lost if it weren't for Headings swift actions.

On Monday, Headings was honored with the 2020 Valor and Heroism Award presented by ASIS International, a security professionals membership organization with chapters throughout the U.S.

"I'm honored and humbled by receiving this award. I feel gracious for everyone who nominated me and just extremely proud and honored to be here," said Headings.

Headings is one of the few officers ever to be nominated for the award by two different agencies, his department, and the Florida highway patrol.

He added that the incident is something that he and his loved ones will never forget.

"It's always on my mind. I pass by where it happened twice a day coming and going to work, so I think about it and my family thinks about it," he said.

Last month Headings was also awarded with the Top Cop award in Washington D.C. from the National Association of Police Organizations. The award recognizes the actions of law enforcement who go above and beyond the call of duty.