Riviera Beach police make arrest in May 2024 shooting that killed teen

Arrest made in the 2024 shooting death of Benzino Gabriel
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — An arrest has been made in the 2024 shooting death of teen Benzino Gabriel.

Riviera Beach police say that on Friday, a suspect was taken into custody in a homicide investigation, stemming from a May 15, 2024 shooting at 3305 Avenue J.

That day, officers found Gabriel in a stairwell with a gunshot wound to the chest. He later died from his injuries.

Police say on Thursday, a juvenile pick-up order was issued for a person of interest in the shooting, on one count of manslaughter while in possession of a firearm.

On Friday, the suspect was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

