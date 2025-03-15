Riviera Beach police make arrest in May 2024 shooting that killed teen

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — An arrest has been made in the 2024 shooting death of teen Benzino Gabriel.

Riviera Beach police say that on Friday, a suspect was taken into custody in a homicide investigation, stemming from a May 15, 2024 shooting at 3305 Avenue J.

That day, officers found Gabriel in a stairwell with a gunshot wound to the chest. He later died from his injuries.

Police say on Thursday, a juvenile pick-up order was issued for a person of interest in the shooting, on one count of manslaughter while in possession of a firearm.

On Friday, the suspect was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.