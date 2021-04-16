Riviera Beach Police Department wants community's help to reduce gun violence

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The Riviera Beach Police Department on Friday will connect with the community to bolster the agency's fight against gun violence following the death of a 7-year-old boy earlier this week.

The department will host an outreach event called "One Love, One Fight to End Gun Violence" from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wells Recreation Center, located at 2409 Avenue H West.

Chief Nathan Osgood said the goal is to encourage children to participate in the ongoing effort to reduce crime in the city.

The event will feature food, games, and music to send a message of unity throughout the area.

RIVIERA BEACH➡️Renewed push to end gun violence will be the focus of community-wide event in #RivieraBeach Wells Recreation Center TONIGHT at 5p@RivieraBeachPD to host event with food, games, and music- goal is to connect with kids and ultimately reduce crime throughout the city pic.twitter.com/7Rym0bk2yG — Linnie Supall WPTV (@LinnieSupall) April 16, 2021

"It’s going to be a fun day, but an emotional day," said Chief Osgood. "You’re going to see a lot of people come out and listen. You will hear from family members of victims from over the years."

Chief Osgood added that the city is still investigating several unsolved murders, and this event may help in their effort to gather additional information that could lead to arrests.

This event is taking place just days after the shooting death of 7-year-old Dexter Fergusson.

According to police, Fergusson was sleeping on Wednesday at his home on AC Evans Street, when a gunman fired shots directly into Dexter's bedroom window.

Chief Osgood said at least one gunman approached the home and fired multiple rounds while Dexter's family of four was inside.

Fergusson and his mother, Addiscia Ball, were rushed to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach with gunshot wounds, but the child did not survive.

Family members said Ball has been released from the hospital.

The shooter has not been caught and investigators said they are following up on promising leads in the case.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Riviera Beach Police Department at 561-845-4123 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help Dexter's family during this difficult time. To donate, click here.