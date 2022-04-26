Riviera Beach Police Department to hold forum for crime victims

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Millions of Americans are affected by crime every year.

Between April 24-30, the Office for Victims of Crime will lead communities throughout the country in their annual observances of National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

The Rivera Beach Police Department is helping crime survivors at a public forum Tuesday.

The Help Crime Survivor Find Their Voice Event will shine a spotlight on the suffering and services attainable to victims of crime. Attendees will be able to express the pain of losing a loved one and discuss how to navigate the criminal justice system.

A panel of speakers will consist of first responders, law enforcement, victim advocates, social service providers, judicial system representatives and related supportive services providers.

Aldric Marshall with the Riviera Beach Victim Services Unit will be moderating the event.

“National Crime Victims’ Rights-Help Crime Survivors Find Their Voice Event is a time to celebrate the progress achieved, raise awareness of victims’ rights and services, and stand with our families, neighbors, friends, and colleagues whose lives have been forever altered by crime," Mashall said.

The event will take place April 26 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.at the Marina Event Center.