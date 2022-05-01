Riviera Beach police assist homeless woman with 2 young children

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Officers with the Riviera Beach Police Department went beyond the call of duty recently to buy diapers and food for a woman and her children who are currently homeless.

On the evening of April 27, officers responded to a call from a Department of Children and Families (DCF) social worker about a young mother with her two-month-old and a three-year-old sleeping in various areas of the city.

Officers on the Homeless Task Force decided to search the city and eventually found the family outside Wells Recreation Center.

The mother admitted she had only eaten a bag of chips and a juice box all day long and had run out of diapers.

Officers Jennifer Jones and Ramiro Pena came to her aid, buying her diapers and a meal.

According to police, the children had no clothes, so the officers noted their sizes and will be obtaining the necessities.

DCF took the two children into custody and placed them in a safe home for now.

The mother had an immediate, emergency hearing the following day to determine her next steps and how the Riviera Beach Police Department could assist her.

Police provided the DCF worker with both an infant car seat and a toddler car seat to transport the children.

The woman has been reunited with her own mother, who is seeking temporary custody of the children so the family could be reunited.

The mother is on the waiting list for an apartment at the newly remodeled Azure Estates.