RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Days of relentless rain have flooded streets and homes in Riviera Beach's Lone Pine community, leaving residents struggling to salvage their belongings as the city declared a state of emergency amid continued heavy rain.

WPTV's Michael Hoffman found streets deep underwater as he entered the neighborhood. Residents carried belongings in trash bags and on rafts, while one person used a kayak to make their way down a flooded street.

Many residents were unable to get back into their homes as the rain continued.

WATCH: Riviera Beach flooding swamps Lone Pine community

Riviera Beach declares state of emergency as flooding swamps Lone Pine community

Residents describe flooding unlike anything they've seen

For Luz Ortiz, the flooding was unlike anything she had experienced in more than two decades living in the community.

"A disaster," Ortiz said.

Ortiz told Hoffman she has lived there for 21 years and never expected to see flooding like this.

"We didn't know it was going to happen because, since, like I said, we've been here 21 years and never happened, so we didn't expect this," Ortiz said.

Another resident told Hoffman the water was already waist-high just trying to reach their home and worried that continued rainfall could make conditions even worse.

"That's what we're worried about. We're worried about it getting even higher than this, because just to get into my house, it's waist high," the resident said. "Just imagine it going higher than that."

Riviera Beach declares state of emergency

The City of Riviera Beach declared a state of emergency as flooding continued across the area.

Other local governments across WPTV's five-county viewing area also declared states of emergency, including St. Lucie, Indian River and Martin counties.

Flooding was not confined to residential neighborhoods.

Hoffman also documented severe street flooding on Military Trail approaching Okeechobee Boulevard.

First responders and emergency officials urged people to stay off flooded roads whenever possible and warned motorists never to drive through standing water.

The guidance is simple: Turn around, don't drown.

Flooding forces polling location changes

With the midterm elections approaching, flooding also forced Palm Beach County election officials to change two polling locations.

The Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office told Hoffman that voters in Precinct 6401 were reassigned from Casa Rio Clubhouse to Riviera Beach Preparatory and Achievement Academy at 7071 Garden Road in Riviera Beach.

Voters in Precinct 7628 were reassigned from Ironhorse Country Club to North County Senior Center at 5217 Northlake Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens.

The changes come as residents across parts of Palm Beach County contend with flooded roads and neighborhoods following days of rain.

For people in Lone Pine, the immediate concern remains what happens if the water continues to rise.

Residents who spoke with Hoffman said they were already navigating waist-high water, removing belongings and trying to protect what they could as rain continued to fall.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

