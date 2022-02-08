Riviera Beach offering 'business boot camp' to help small business owners

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The Riviera Beach Community Redevelopment Agency is helping small business owners and start-ups with a new program.

"Business Sense Boot Camp" is a free 6-session webinar aimed to provide education and business preparation for small businesses and startups.

Tavorris Green started his business, Zionic Dance and Fitness Studio, a few years back. It is focused on fitness and wellness. And for a period of time, his business wasn't so fit.

"It's one thing to be in business and then to know about business," he said.

Green went looking for help and found the Business Sense Boot Camp.

"I'm so glad I got into that business boot camp. It changed my business. It changed the game of the business," he said.

Annetta Jenkins with the Community Redevelopment Agency helps run the course. She said Riviera Beach has roughly 3600 businesses. 95% of those ventures would qualify as small businesses. However, only a fraction of them will have ties to the boot camp.

"We'll have a lending session; we have a session on how to do business with the government, we have accountants that come in, attorneys. So it's very, very involved," Annetta Jenkins with the Community Redevelopment Agency said. "We do two sessions a year and average about 45 people a session. So almost 400 graduates at least."

Tavorris said the program was intensive.

"That boot camp had all the strategies and the things I needed," he said.

He said the impact is still paying off.

"I became a great businessman," he added.

Registration is open now for the upcoming boot camp, which starts March 1st.

For more information about the program and to register, click here.