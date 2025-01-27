Riviera Beach motorsport team wins 63rd Rolex 24 championship in Daytona Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — For Rick Capone Jr., racing has always been in his blood.

"It started at a young age with my brothers and my dad," Capone said. "He was a racer. He raced in single-seat open-wheel cars in Formula Atlantic."

Growing up in a motorsport family, Capone's need for speed started with go-karts and motocross.

"Eventually, it panned into racing formula cars myself with my brother, eventually working in motorsports," Capone said. "Then, opening my own business and starting a race team."

After Capone Motorsport a few years back, the new business owner decided to create a professional race team— Tower Motorsport.

"For us, it's a dream," Capone said. "It's something you think about as a kid, but you don't believe it until you're actually doing it."

That kid who once dreamed of owning a race team now lives that reality, participating in the 63rd Rolex 24 over the weekend in Daytona Beach.

The Rolex 24 features 61 cars, with four drivers on each team taking turns for 24 hours and switching during pit stops— a day-long drama at the track.

"It's a huge test against man and machine," Capone said.

Incredibly, the team took home the hardware.

"15 minutes until the end of the race, we were on a fuel-save strategy," Capone said. "We were not sure if we had enough fuel in the car to actually make it to the end. We kept telling the driver lift and coast into the corners and save as much as possible."

Now back home in Riviera Beach, Tower Motorsport is celebrating their championship win and gearing up for their next race in March.

"A lot of times, people only see the final product, which is crossing the finish line and spraying champagne," Capone said. "You're over the top, overwhelmed with emotion, but at the same time, there's a side of you that's glad it's over."

