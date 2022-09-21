Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyRiviera Beach

Actions

Riviera Beach marching band gets big donation for London trip

Band needs to raise $50,000 by the end of the week to fly to London for Band Week
The Sounds of Success Community Marching Band practices in Riviera Beach on Sept. 13, 2022.jpg
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
The Sounds of Success Community Marching Band practices in Riviera Beach on Sept. 13, 2022.
The Sounds of Success Community Marching Band practices in Riviera Beach on Sept. 13, 2022.jpg
Posted at 9:48 PM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 21:52:42-04

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla.  — A Riviera Beach marching band received a big donation from an anonymous donor Tuesday.

The Sounds of Success Community Marching Band has been trying to raise enough money to fly to London for Band Week in June of 2023. They're the only community band in the country invited to the prestigious event.

The band received two checks amounting to $10,500. But the donor said she will give another $10,000 if someone else steps to the plate with the same amount.

The band needs to raise $50,000 by the end of the week to deposit the money for the trip to London next summer.

Last week, band members got a surprise from rapper Vanilla Ice who encouraged Palm Beach County residents to help the kids get to London.

If you want to help the Sounds of Success Marching Band, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms