Riviera Beach man wins $4 million playing Mega Millions

Jean Corriolan purchases winning ticket at liquor store in Palm Beach Gardens
Jean Corriolan purchased a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million.
Posted at 1:08 PM, Mar 23, 2023
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A Riviera Beach man turned $3 into $4 million by playing the Florida Lottery.

The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that Jean Corriolan spent $2 bucks on a Mega Million Quick Pick ticket and would have won $1 million.

But since he threw in an extra dollar on the Megaplier add-on feature, he won $4 million in the Nov. 18 drawing!

 Corriolan purchased his winning ticket at A&M Discount Beverage store located at 8057 North Military Trail in Palm Beach Gardens.

The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Mega Millions ticket.   

