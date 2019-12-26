Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Riviera Beach man treats Bahamas evacuees to meal
Posted: 10:35 PM, Dec 25, 2019
Updated: 2019-12-25 23:28:09-05
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — No one should be alone during the holidays.
And one Riviera Beach man, Brandon Mervil, made sure those affected by Hurricane Dorian had good company and a plate of food on Christmas Day.
More than 24 dozen evacuees from Bahamas were treated to dinner at his home: Bahamian style.
