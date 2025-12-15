Riviera Beach man arrested for allegedly ordering murder of wife's lover in 2021

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A Riviera Beach man has been arrested for allegedly orchestrating the murder of his wife's lover nearly four years ago, according to the Riviera Beach Police Department.

Tevin Nevon Gibson, 33, was arrested on December 13 in connection with the 2021 murder of Dontae Clayton All Phillips, 23. Both men were from Riviera Beach.

Police say Gibson's wife at the time, Preshas Parkinson, had an ongoing romantic relationship with Phillips.

Just after 11 p.m. on October 13, 2021, Riviera Beach police responded to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection alert in the 500 block of West 4 Street. Phillips was found lying in the street next to a car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives took statements from multiple people and identified evidence connected to the crime.

Gibson was booked into the Palm Beach County Main Detention Center on Saturday afternoon. He faces one count of first-degree murder with a firearm and is being held without bond.

The investigation by Strategic Investigations Division detectives remains active. Anyone with information about this case should call Riviera Beach police at 561-845-4123.