Police investigate fatal shooting in Riviera Beach

Victim shot to death in 500 block of West Fourth Street
Posted at 11:28 PM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 08:50:28-04

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Police were investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday evening in Riviera Beach.

The incident occurred about 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of West Fourth Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a male who had been shot.

Riviera Beach police Maj. Josh Lewis said the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were investigating.

No more information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riviera Beach Police Department at 800-458-8477.

