Riviera Beach locals express concerns over potential increase in water bill rate

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The Utilities Special District in Riviera Beach is proposing water and wastewater rate increases for residents during three community meetings.

Randy Sherma, Riviera Beach chief financial officer, says they calculated rates from 2026-2029. This comes to help build a new water treatment plant that will be located at the intersection of West Blue Heron Boulevard and Avenue L.

Officials say average customers who pay about $70 a month will see an 18.77% increase starting 2026. The new rates will increase customer bills to about $15 a month. They say a third-party rate consultant comes in to collect data to determine rates.

AVERAGE INCREASE FOR WATER AND WASTEWATER RATES

2026 - 18.77%

2027 - 20.17%

2028 - 20.28%

2029 - 18.94%

People like Michael Jordan, who attended one of the three community meetings wonder how they will navigate through the extra costs. Jordan has family members on fixed income and worries about the increasing costs.

"We can’t afford for them to keep making these mistakes and increasing it," Jordan said. "That’s too much.”

Back in February 2024, WPTV was told the project would cost $200 million. But fast forward to Monday night, officials say they are looking at an estimated $400 million cost.

“I think that’s very very unfair," said Jordan. "Now you’re talking about these billions and millions of dollars it’s going to take to build this new water treatment plant.”

Some tell me they are on board with the project. Jordan just hopes the water treatment plant will solve ongoing issues with the city’s water system.

“What I would like to see come out of this is number one, for the city to run better. Number two, for the money for these different things to be managed better," said Jordan. "And for this plant to be ensured that we will have clean and safe water.”

Suzanne Mechler, VP of Haskell-CDM Smith Joint Venture, said they will apply for the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act program, to help with funding. They have already applied for the State Revolving Fund.

The Utilities Special District will meet on Wednesday to approve the new fees.

Engineers predict this water treatment plan will be completed by late 2027 and residents may see the proposed water rate increase by 2026.

